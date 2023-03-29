Home

Viral

Man Sleeps At Workstation, On Waking Up Realises That He Is ‘Ghosted’: Watch

Man Sleeps At Workstation, On Waking Up Realises That He Is ‘Ghosted’: Watch

The video that we are sharing with you shows a very different type of winding down procedure.

He is petrified to find himself alone in the office.

Viral Video: While we are at our workplace, we have a set of work that is assigned to us and we also get a deadline to complete the job. We do our best to meet the deadline and the targets. Amidst all the work pressure and the demanding atmosphere at the workplace, the employees either take a small break to move around, hit the gym, get a quick snack or coffee, or just sit quietly and relax with closed eyes.

But there are some who have another idea of winding down. They indulge in some humorous stuff, tell a few jokes, discuss movies, etc. But the video that we are sharing with you shows a very different type of winding down procedure. One of the employees falls asleep, maybe taking a nap. Another one notices him and murmurs something to the other employees who are about 20 in number. All of them slowly and silently get up and move to the other end of the workstation and hide there. The “victim” gets up and looks around. He is petrified to find himself alone in the office. He looks around the place and also calls one of his colleagues who tells him that he is at a movie since it is a Sunday. Listening to this he exclaims, “What, I’ve been sleeping since Friday”!

You may like to read

When the “victim” comes back from the washroom after getting fresh, he sees that everybody is back in their seats, and he is wondering just what has happened!

You got to watch this video and I’m sure you’d watch it again, and again.

The video is shared on Twitter by FunnymanPage @FunnymanPage with the caption, “Hilarious!”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

These kinds of pranks and jokes keep the atmosphere pleasant at the workplace and refresh the employees. Also, a nap at the workplace is a good, healthy practice that should be considered by competent authorities since it helps in getting invigorating.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.