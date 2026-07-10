Watch: Man sleeps peacefully on bull’s belly in the middle of busy road, Internet says, ‘Pure desi’ | Viral video here

A man is seen sleeping peacefully on bull’s belly in the middle of busy road. Internet reacts. Check the trending video of the day here.

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Watch: Man sleeps peacefully on bull’s belly in the middle of busy road, Internet says, 'Pure desi' | Viral video here(Photo Credit: @TARUNspeakss)

The Internet is filled with bizarre challenges, funny reels, and weird comments. You will definitely come across several humorous videos while doomscrolling. One such video is circulating on social media platforms, where a man can be seen taking a nap on the belly of the bull. The street seems to have little traffic, with vehicular movement at a constant pace.

What is the viral video all about?

The video begins with a commuter riding his two-wheeled vehicle. During his journey, he suddenly stopped in the middle of the road after watching an unusual event. But what was it? The commuter witnesses the man sleeping on the belly of the bull peacefully. Both the animal and the man seem to be unbothered. The duo becomes the centre of attention for everyone. Both the animal and the man seem to enjoy each other’s company. Both can be seen as calm and composed as a cucumber. Soon, the video went viral, with several netizens reacting. Netizens have flooded the comment sections with comments and witty remarks.

The video was posted on the X account @TARUNspeakss on Wednesday. “India is just so random bro Bro is literally sleeping in Bull’s lap,” reads the caption of the video. The video has received over 14k likes and several comments.

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Watch Viral Video

India is just so random bro Bro is literally sleeping in Bull’s lap pic.twitter.com/qNgvi0z6Tt — Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) July 8, 2026

How is the Internet reacting to the viral clip?

Till now, the video has received more than 14k likes, 720 retweets, and over 150 comments since the video went viral. A user wrote, “both just chillin in the middle of the road.” Another user commented, “Snuggly cushioned in the middle of the crossroad. India is not for beginners.” “Bull be like “Mera bacchaa h tu,” a third user added. “Glad that they both found peace, at least, for some time. May God have mercy on them!’ another added. A fifth user wrote, “So a bull sleeping right in the middle of the road is soooo common that the man is now the abnormality.”

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This is not the first time such a video has gone viral. The bond between humans and pets has always remained sacred. A user added, “Zero tension, Zero concern’ Another user added, ‘Pure desi.’