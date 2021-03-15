A 32-year-old man has managed to raise eyebrows of many after he transformed himself into a ‘black alien’ by slicing off his upper lip, nose, ears and splitting his tongue. The man, Anthony Loffredo, who already has his body covered – including his eyeballs – in tattoos and piercings said he wants to look like a real-life alien and that is why he has done the extreme body modifications. Also Read - It’s a Bird, It’s an Alien, It’s Iron Man! Balloon Sparks Fears of Alien Invasion in Greater Noida

Even though his looks might have surprised many, it seems as though he's got full support of his mother. Earlier yesterday, on the occasion of Mother's Day in the UK, he posted a picture with mom and captioned it, "Mom tells them it's not true, you don't have any nightmare when you look at me, I manage to put a smile on your face, and that for me is one of my best victories, a mother does never judge his son."

The post with his mum has garnered nearly 40 K likes as his followers commented that there's nothing purer than a mother's love.

Loffredo is reportedly looking forward to get his skin removed and replace with metal in the near future. He stated that he also wants to have modifications to his arms, legs, fingers and the back of his head.

Loffredo has documented his transformation, which he has named as the Black Alien Project, with pictures posted to his 345K followers on Instagram. As per reports, Loffredo underwent most part of his transformation in Barcelona since it is illegal in his country.

Earlier last month, he had confessed that he now struggles to speak after having his nose and top lip removed, but despite that he is proud of his looks. Loffredo also previously had both of his ears surgically removed in order to look more extra-terrestrial, and even risked splitting his tongue which involves cutting the muscular organ in two with a scalpel.

Speaking to a French daily in 2017, he said, “From a very young age, I have been passionate about mutations and transformations of the human body. I had a click when I was a security guard. I realised that I was not living my life the way I wanted. I stopped everything at 24 and left for Australia. It has become normal, even unconscious, to constantly think about my plans for the next few months.”

He added, “I love getting into the shoes of a scary character. I often settle down somewhere and play a role, especially at night in the dark streets, he has fun. I explore the contrast between the role I play and myself.”

Recently, in a previous Instagram post, Loffredo discussed his nose removal, where he even thanked an account called @oscarmarquezbodymod for having ‘marked’ his life. He wrote: ‘Now I can walk with my head high thanks to you I am proud of what we did together.’