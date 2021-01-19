New Delhi: A video of dog limping while walking with its owner is making rounds all over the internet and the heartwarming story behind the dog’s limping will definitely melt your heart. The man, Russell Jones, from London had his leg placed in a plaster cast after he met with an accident, and when he went out to walk his dog, Jones noticed that it limping. Also Read - Meet Teddy Bear Mama, The Woman Who Has a Collection of Over 20,000 Teddy Bears

On visiting the vets, the man had to shell out £300 (Rs. 29,896.05) for doctors’ fees and X-rays to know what was wrong with the dog, but to his surprise, he learned that there was nothing wrong with the dog’s leg and he was just imitating Jones ‘out of sympathy’ for its owner. Also Read - Russian Influencer Marries Stepson Before Giving Birth to Their First Child, Undergoes Surgery to Look Young

The viral video of his beloved lurcher Bill, was shared by Jones himself on his Facebook account where Bill can be seen hop along the street with his paw raised above the ground in an effort to copy its owner’s movements. Also Read - Two Men Cut Birthday Cake With Pistol, Gets Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Jones posted the video with the caption, “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong just sympathy. Love him.” The video has garnered millions of views and over 30k shares ever since it was posted on the social media platform.

Watch the video here:

