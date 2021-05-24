A 22 -year-old man from East Yorkshire in the UK has shelled out over Rs 10 lakhs ($14,000) on plastic surgery just to look like his ‘plastic fantastic’ idol — Barbie’s handsome hunk Ken doll. The man, Jimmy Featherstone, spent a huge amount of money on lip fillers, cheek implants, botox, and veneers towards sculpting himself into a Ken Doll. Speaking to a British News Agency, Featherstone said that he has no plans to slow down and is looking forward to getting a nose job done next. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Looks Like Barbie 2.0 in Her Brown Lehenga Worth Rs 1 Lakh - See Pics

Featherstone, whose ultimate goal is to look like the real-life version of a Ken doll, Barbie's male counterpart, further said, "I have had lots of procedures done in the last 12 months but this is only the beginning. If I had to describe what I want to look like, it would be a Ken doll. I just think he's plastic fantastic and looks amazing."

Featherstone works in his hometown as a director at a friend's boutique. He left high school at 16 and has since held down a number of jobs in order to earn enough money to pay for his Ken doll cosmetic procedures.

“I have always been someone who wants to stand out from the crowd,” he added. “And now I even want to look a bit more out there than I already do. I want to look more plastic, that’s the aesthetic I like … I know I’m not everyone’s cup of tea but I don’t care; I’m doing what makes me happy,” said Featherstone.

He further added that he gets his sandy-brown hair styled on a weekly basis, regularly spends over $400 on lip and cheek fillers, and is gearing up to get a nose job in the coming months.

Featherstone even threw himself a swanky birthday party worth $3,000 birthday earlier this month that had fireworks, a three-tier cake, and a bouquet of flowers and cash. Bragging about the lavish party, Featherstone said, “It was very classy and absolutely fabulous. Some people have compared it to a wedding.”

He added: “If there’s a party, I’ll organize a limo and get makeup artists along, it’s just what I enjoy doing. I like the finer things in life.”

“People might not think it, but I have worked hard to pay for what I have,” Featherstone said.