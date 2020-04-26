The company of loved ones quarantined together is making the lockdown bearable for all of us but there are some, far flung from home who are yearning for this luxury amid COVID-19 pandemic and Prem Murti Pandey living in Mumbai was no different. In his desperate attempt to reach his ancestral village, Prem bought a whole load of 25,520 kilograms of onion to make it to Prayagraj. Also Read - Sunny Leone Shares Adorable Video With Daughter Nisha, Says 'I am The Luckiest Mommy'

In an interview with PTI, Prem justified his desperate attempt saying, "Actually Azad Nagar in Andheri East, where I live, is a very congested area and there is a bigger risk of coronavirus spreading." Working at the Mumbai airport, Prem could not move out of the city in time before all buses, trains and flights stopped running from the midnight of March 24 owing to the nationwide lockdown.

The yearn to reach the cosiness of our homes can drive anyone crazy and Prem too crossed all extremes as he struck a deal with a buyer, bought 1,300 kilograms of watermelon, hired a mini-truck from Pimpalgaon near Nashik on April 17 and sent it to Mumbai. This was to test the relaxations on the movement of fruits and vegetables during the lockdown. He then went to the extreme of studing the Pimpalgaon market for a good deal in onions, bought about 25,520 kilograms of it at Rs 9.10 kilograms summing upto Rs 2.32 lakhs, hired a truck for Rs 77,550 and loading the vegetable, set off for his hometown on April 20.

Reaching Prayagraj in three days, Prem headed straight to the Mundera wholesale market in Prayagraj to sell his stock but unfortunately, no one was ready to pay cash for the onions. Arvind Kumar Singh, TP Nagar police post-in-charge revealed that Prem was examined by a medical team post which he is in self-quarantine.

We hope that the truck load of onions, that he took back dejected to his village, find buyers and are unloaded and sold off soon. After all, gharwapsi should never end on a note of stress, especially when a global pandemic rages outside.

On another note, since yesterday, the country has recorded nearly 2,000 fresh cases — 1,990 to be specific- biggest single-day spike so far. India’s total tally stood at 26,496. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 824. However, as India entered into fifth week of lockdown, there was a glimmer of hope as the government claimed that daily increase in cases has declined considerably. Besides, the country’s recovery rate has improved to 20.66 per cent and more than 5,000 people have been cured of the deadly virus.