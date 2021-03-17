If you’re an avid Instagram user, you will know that the social media platform offers a handful of face filters that can totally change the way you look and also the background in which you’re clicking a photo. But a 24-year-old man from Manchester has taken the face filter feature too seriously and underwent plastic surgeries spending a whopping Rs 30 lakh (£30,000) just to look like an Instagram filter. Also Read - Video of Unusual Fight Between Rare Black Panther and Leopard Goes Viral | Watch

The man, Levi Jed Murphy, who is also an Instagram model and runs an OnlyFans account with his boyfriend, said that he is very satisfied with the results of his surgeries. Also Read - Land Kara De Sequel? Woman Screams 'Bhaiya Dheere Chalao' in Another Failed Paragliding Video from Himachal Pradesh

Through the surgeries Murphy has had fillers in his lips, cheeks, chin, jaw and even under his eyes. He also underwent several other procedures which include a nose job, lip lift, a temple lift, a cat eye lift and teeth straightening. Also Read - Lahore Barber Uses Hammer, Butcher’s Knife, Fire for Styling Hair, Video Goes Viral

But despite him being content with his appearance, Murphy is facing negative backlash from many and has recently opened up about many trolling him for his looks.

As per a Daily Star report, Murphy underwent his first cosmetic procedure at the age of 19 with lip fillers. He said: “I ended up loving how it looked and went back like a month later and have kept on going back since. When I was 20, I started getting cheek, jaw and under eye fillers, but I’ve lost count of how many.”

“By the time I was 20, I knew I wanted to have a nose job and a lip lift. It wasn’t because I was insecure or hated the way I looked, but because I get bored of my face easily and like to change up my look.”

Murphy further said that he could “happily live with the face” he has now.