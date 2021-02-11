In a bizarre case, a car salesman in Turkey has been charged with attempted murder after he tried to kill his boss by spiking his drink with a Covid patient’s saliva. Luckily, he didn’t consume the spiked drink! Not only that, the salesman identified as Ramazan Cimen was also allegedly caught trying to steal £21,410.(approx. Rs 22 lakh). Also Read - Indian-American Research Team Develops Phone-Based Saliva Test, Rewarded With Rs 73 Lakh

The case came to light after car dealership owner Ibrahim Unverdi claimed that one of his employees tried to kill him with the saliva he bought from a COVID-19 patient. Unverdi alleged that Cimen, who had worked for three years at his car dealership in Adana south-east Turkey, had spiked his drink with the saliva before stealing the money.

“[He] bought saliva from a Covid-19 patient for 500 Turkish lira (Rs 5,000) and tried to mix it into my drink. I learned about this from one of my employees,” The Sun quoted Unverdi as saying. “This is the first time I have heard of such a bizarre killing technique. Thank God I did not become sick. God is always with the good,” Unverdi added.

Notably, Unverdi had given him the money after making the sale of a car and asked him to take the cash to the office.

“He even had the key to my safe, I completely trusted him. Later, I called him multiple times and could not reach him. He answered the next day. He said that he needed the money and stole it because he owed it to a loan shark,” Urvendi was quoted as saying by LADbible.

After the case became public, Urvendi informed prosecutors that Cimen became angry and started sending threatening messages to him. He said that one such message read, “I could not kill you with the virus. I will shoot you in the head next time.”

The employee has been accused of attempt to murder and threatening behaviour.