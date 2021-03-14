New Delhi: In yet another disgusting viral video, a man was seen spitting on rotis (chapatis) before placing them inside the tandoor. The viral video is reported to be shot during an engagement ceremony in Muradnagar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district. Later, the accused cook identified as Mohsin was arrested by police. Also Read - Muslim Boy Assaulted for Entering Temple Premises to Drink Water, Video Goes Viral| Watch

The video of this disgusting act got viral after an attendee of the event shot it secretly and shared it on social media. Soon, after the video went viral, the accused absconded, however, he was later nabbed. Taking to Twitter, Ghaziabad Police tweeted, "Taking immediate cognizance of the said video, the accused accused Mohsin has been arrested by registering an FIR. Statutory proceedings have been made prevalent."

After Meerut, now another video of spitt¡ng in Tαndoor Naan in #Ghaziabad has surfaced, accused “Mohammad Mohsin” arrested. ▪︎The video is dated March 11, where there was an engagement program.

Earlier last month, another similar case was reported in UP’s Meerut, in which the accused Naushad was arrested was arrested after he was caught on a camera, spitting on the dough while preparing ‘rotis’ at a wedding function.