Man Spotted Masturbating Outside Girls’ PG In Delhi, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Seeks Action

DCW issued the notice after it received the complaint that a resident of the PG saw the boy outside the facility masturbating when she was standing with her female friends on the balcony.

The incident took place at midnight of June 12. (Credits: Twitter)

A disturbing video of a man masturbating outside a girl’s PG hostel in Delhi has gone viral on the Internet. The incident has sparked outrage and prompted Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal to seek action against the man. Swati Maliwal on Monday shared two videos on Twitter where a man is seen engaging in indecent acts while standing outside a girl’s PG accommodation at night. According to the DCW chief, the same man seems to have been spotted in both the videos. She shared that the DCW received two complaints regarding the matter and that an action taken report has been sought from the Delhi Police.

“We received two complaints that a boy masturbates outside Girls PG standing on the road at night. Both the videos seem to be of the same person. Issued attendance summons to Delhi Police and asked for Action Taken report. This matter is very serious,” the tweet read.

हमें दो शिकायतें मिली कि Girls PG के बाहर एक लड़का रात में सड़क पर खड़ा होकर Masturbation करता है। दोनों वीडियो एक ही शख़्स की लग रही हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस को हाज़िरी समन जारी कर Action Taken रिपोर्ट माँगी है। ये मामला बेहद गंभीर है। Warning – Disturbing Content pic.twitter.com/vIga4CXHEf — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 26, 2023

According to a report in Outlook, the DCW received a complaint stating that on the midnight of June 12, a man stood outside a PG accommodation and masturbated while staring at some women who were standing on the balcony.

A notice dated June 19 was sent to the Delhi police seeking an action taken report (ATR) regarding the incident. However, the Delhi Police failed to reply. The SHO of Maurice Nagar has been asked to appear before the DCW on June 28 seeking the ATR report.

Meanwhile, Swati Maliwal asked, “Why and how are the criminals so emboldened in Delhi? Why no action is taken against them by the police in the first instance? FIR should be filed and this man should be immediately arrested by the police to deter such crimes.”

The DCW chief also underlined that “thousands of women and girls” live in PGs in the national capital and that their safety is “extremely crucial”.

Soon after the matter grabbed the eyeballs on social media, many users reacted to it.

“This behaviour is absolutely repulsive and deeply unsettling. Justice must be served swiftly,” a user wrote.

This behavior is absolutely repulsive and deeply unsettling. Justice must be served swiftly. #Accountability #JusticeNeeded — Venkataraman Murali Ganesh (@acorruptedhuman) June 26, 2023

Another said, “Disgusting. Disturbing. Must be punished soon.”

Disgusting. Disturbing. Must be punished soon — Amit Verma (@iamamitverma7) June 26, 2023

A person wrote, “Lack of law and order.”

Lack of law and order — Kamal verma (@Dufferguy13) June 26, 2023

Earlier this year, in April, another video of a man allegedly masturbating in a Delhi Metro train had come to light.

