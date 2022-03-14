Bengaluru: A man sued a restaurant in Bengaluru for overcharging him 40 paise, but the consumer court hearing the case ruled that over 50 paise can be rounded off to one rupee as per government rules. Not only did the court dismiss the case, but the judges also pulled up the complainant for wasting the court’s time for publicity and ordered him to pay Rs. 4,000 in compensation to the restaurant’s managing director.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Dances to 'Kacha Badam' in School Uniform, Her Cuteness Wins The Internet | Watch

The incident reportedly happened on May 21, 2021, when the man, a senior citizen, identified as Murthy, visited Hotel Empire on Central Street and ordered food for takeaway. The staff gave him a bill of Rs 265, however, the total amount of his order was coming to Rs 264.60. That is when Murthy questioned the staff and failing to get a favorable response, he approached the Bengaluru consumer forum accusing the restaurant of looting customers. Murthy also sought Re 1 as compensation for alleged deficiency of service and stated that the incident had caused him 'mental shock and agony'.

Murthy presented his own case in a lawsuit that began on June 26, 2021, while advocates Amshuman M and Adithya Ambrose represented the restaurant. The lawyer duo argued that Murthy's complaint was frivolous and vexatious, and the restaurant had charged the next round figure as tax in the bill and not for the food, which is permitted under section 170 of Central Goods and Services Tax Act-2017.

The court proceedings went on for over eight months when the judges cited circulars by the Indian government – one withdrawing up to 50 paise, and another stating any amount less than 50 paise to be ignored and over 50 paise to be rounded off to the nearest rupee. Citing that there was no deficiency on the part of the restaurant in charging 40 paise, the court said the complainant is not entitled to any relief in the case which he has used for personal publicity and wasted valuable time of the court, the opposite party and their representatives.

And, on March 4, 2022, the court ordered the complainant to pay Rs. 2,000 in compensation to the opposing party, as well as an additional Rs. 2,000 in court expenses, all within 30 days of the order.