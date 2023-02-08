Home

Man Thanks Honey Singh’s ‘Desi Kalakaar’ For Helping Him Pack For Trip, Netizens Ask ‘Roti-Bhindi Bhi Khaate Ho’ – Check Viral Post

Trending News: Thanks to Yo Yo Honey Singh whose rap music ruled our teenage hearts with songs like Blue Eyes or Brown Rang and another of his well-known songs, ‘Desi Kalakaar.’ The groovy track starring Sonakshi Sinha became popular since it contained all the essentials for packing for a trip. A social media user revealed how Honey Singh’s peppy track helps him pack his travel essentials and netizens had a big laugh. The Twitter user said, “I used to play desi kalaakar while packing my bags for a trip just to make sure that I didn’t forget anything.”

I used to play desi kalaakar while packing my bags for a trip just to make sure that I didn’t forget anything — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) February 6, 2023

The post went viral in no time as netizens began to relate hard. One of the users wrote, “Now that you have said desi kalaakar, this song will be playing throughout the day in my mind.” Another user wrote, “Bhaii exam chal rhe hai..ab physics k formula ki jagah yhi yad aaega 😒.”

Par trip me khane k liye bhindi kon le jata haii — Prakhar Tiwari (@prakhartiw069) February 7, 2023

Roti tay bhindhi rakh layi?. Charger vi? — Mugheera Mazhar (@MAGGY8) February 7, 2023

I really miss that pic.twitter.com/A2vjBalpOa — A B H I 🇮🇳 (@Stupidthinks__) February 7, 2023

Ye kya kara diya🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/BAs93pBp1T — Caslynn Qusay Naha (@sasswcass) February 7, 2023

YAAR TERA SUPERSTAR DESI KALAKAARRR

MAI PUTT JATT DA MANNTA NI HAAR pic.twitter.com/Tx2MOW5MuV — Aaryan (@aaryxn_m) February 7, 2023

wow it’s 2017 facebook era again — shantanu (@agniboii) February 7, 2023

Same but to overcome last minute anxiety pic.twitter.com/SZnc29IeML — Lyrical World (@lyrical_guy20) February 6, 2023

I do it now as well, one of the reason why I don’t forget carrying charger. — Sajjan (@sajjanparida) February 7, 2023

The viral tweet about Honey Singh’s song Desi Kalakaar has 148K views, over 3K likes and 334 retweets.

