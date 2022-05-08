New Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives to the extent of no turning back to normalcy. The virus and lockdowns drained people of their daily routine, work, job, studies, businesses, and other vocations. Chaos and uncertainty became the new normal and different people tried different ways to beat the blues. But here is someone who did something extraordinary, to say the least.Also Read - Beijing Begins New Round of COVID-19 Tests as Shanghai Postpones Crucial Exams

Meet Visal Vishwanath, a native of Kerala's Kannur, who ran an event management company, too, suffered from the consequences of the pandemic and its after-effects. But he is a tough nut who refused to crack down and instead pulled up his socks and stepped out of his home on a venture to touch and feel the country, by travelling across the length and breadth of India.

The target was to touch upon 28 states in 278 days. And boy, did he achieve it? Of course, silly me, he did, and that too in a budget of Rs 12,000!

As Visal says, it was an awakening for him. Isn’t it getting the idiom “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade” by the chain?

Visal is currently residing at BTM Layout, Bengaluru. He shared a post celebrating his unique feat and expressed his triumph by writing, “Finally, I made it. Life. The best gift I have ever got. Today I completed 278 days of my All India Backpacking covering all 28 states.”

“I’ve always loved unorthodox travel and have done short trips across South India, mainly by hitchhiking and taking public transport. The Covid crisis and my business here coming to a standstill got me thinking about travelling through the country on a budget,” said Visal as quoted by TOI.

The 32-year-old talked about the kind of life he had been living for the past nine months, including pitching the tent and sleeping wherever he got a place. He mostly survived on fruits and the most preferred mode of transport, hitchhiking.

He wrote further, “The places I visited, the people I met, the mountains I climbed, the roads I walked through, the food I had, each moment took me to a different kind of emotions and feelings.”

Visal said that he can finally say he has “lived a life.”

He started his trip by boarding a train from Bengaluru to Guwahati from where he went to Arunachal Pradesh in the North-East, then Goa, followed by Karnataka, and then finally his hometown, Kannur.

“The aim was to interact with different people and experience different cultures. The trip gave me more experience than I had in 32 years,” said Visal while talking to TOI.

Seems like French writer Jules Verne’s 1872 adventure novel Around the World in Eighty Days or our own desi 1967 Bollywood flick Around the World in Eight Dollars have got serious competition from a solitary soul.

But then, extraordinary people are out there doing extraordinary stuff.