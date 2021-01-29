New Delhi: In a shocking video that is going viral over the internet, a man can be seen transporting thousands of bees on his arm quite comfortably as he walked through the street. The squirming video of the guy who is assumed to be a beekeeper was filmed while he was carrying the bee queen in his fist along with the swarm of bees . Also Read - Bureau of Energy Efficiency to Recruit 8 Full Time and 12 Part Time Sector Experts

The viral video was reportedly shot in the Dominican Republic, where the cameraman asks the beekeeper if he doesn't get stung by the bees, to which the man simply replies: 'They know their owner." On being asked if the bees produce honey on him, the man said, "No, I'm going to put them in a box now."

"And do you have the queen on your hand? Because they are where their queen is," asks the cameraman. "Yes. I have it in my fist," the beekeeper confirms.

Watch the video here:

Guy transports a bee colony by carrying the queen is his fist; the rest of the bees crowd around where their queen is 🐝 😳 pic.twitter.com/rBCpq9BIag — Theo (@TheoShantonas) January 28, 2021

Let’s have a look how Netizens reacted to this video:

This is so bizzzzzzarre 🐝🐝 #DadJokes … I’m here all night. https://t.co/2VaFXRBPDF — Kris Gutierrez (@KrisGutierrez) January 29, 2021

Just taking them for a walk.. 🐝 https://t.co/ysvlrK5hZ9 — stiglet (@Stigletism) January 28, 2021

It’s very very nice 👍 looking and common in village area in Bihar to carry the queen bee and to start the Honeycombs wherever you want 😊🤣🤣 he is really trained in doing that and just see how he has protected his eyes 😎 — Pratap Pratap (@PratapP72431120) January 29, 2021

This is crazy! I once got chased around the yard by a swarm of wasps like a cartoon while gardening. I couldn’t even go inside because I couldn’t bring them in with me. I had to just take it. That’s how I found out I wasn’t allergic. I can’t even imagine having this on my arm! — Sarah Volk (@SarahVolk14) January 29, 2021