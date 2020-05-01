Mizoram: While the coronavirus lockdown is an extremely difficult time for all of us, it is only with each other’s help and support that we can make it through. In one such act that will restore your faith in humanity, a man from Mizoram travelled over 3,000 km to bring his friend’s body from Chennai to his native village. Also Read - ‘Cyclonic Storm Dancer’ From Mizoram Leaves Fans in Tears of Laughter After Flaunting Samurai Moves Amid Heavy Rain | Watch

After his close friend Vivian Lalremsanga died of cardiac arrest in Chennai, Raphael AVL Malchhanhima, brought home his mortal remains along with two ambulance drivers, after a back-breaking four-day journey.

Not only that, he also donated the money he received as reward to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund (CMRF) to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. 23-year-old Malchhanhima, a native of Hmawngbu village in Mizoram’s southernmost Lawngtlai district, on Thursday donated Rs 5,000 to the CMRF.

Moved by his selfless and noble acts, Mizoram Chief minister Zoramthanga hailed him as a hero. In a post on Twitter, he wrote, “Faith in humanity just got restored again! After his selfless and heroic act of accompanying the mortal remain of his friend for more than 3000 km, Raphael AVL Malchhanhima donated Rs 5000 to the CM Relief Fund from a Govt. designated Quarantine Centre.”

Malchhanhima said he had contributed in his own small way as he was aware of the hardship being faced by the people of his state.

“I know my state is currently grappling with the crisis that has caused people immense hardship. I am a man of limited means and there is very little that I can do for my state. I have donated Rs 5,000 for the war against the coronavirus,” Malchhanhima told PTI.

He also urged others to also contribute to the CMRF, no matter how small the amount is.