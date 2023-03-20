Home

Viral

Man Tries Backflip From Height, Netizens Reject Reckless Stunt: Watch Viral Video

Man Tries Backflip From Height, Netizens Reject Reckless Stunt: Watch Viral Video

Backflip goes wrong.

Never do it without proper professional training and under the guidance of a well-trained and certified teacher.

Viral Video: Make a video or reel and post it on social media. This is perhaps the sure-shot way to instant fame if we go by the logic of many influencers and content creators. In the process, they try their hand at outrageous activities like posing on the hood of a driving car, throwing out currency notes, disturbing the traffic, or doing some dangerous stunts. This is what we are sharing with you here.

It is a video showing a man standing on the ledge of a one-storey house with his back toward the ground. He takes a jump to do a backflip and falls down on the ground.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aapka_Dance (@aapka_dance)

It seems that he has suffered a big injury to his back and also looks like he is in great pain. This should serve as a lesson for those who indulge in these dangerous stunts without proper professional training and under the guidance of a well-trained and certified teacher.

Never ever do it!

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

aapka_dance, “Miss_you😭😭😭”

pragmatikos_philos, “Swag Kam hai nahi hona chahiye kamar to Tut ti rhti h”

akshay8224, “I think he’s hand gesture was to call the ambulance 🤙”

amrt_solanki_0001, “Bhai koshish karte raho kabhi na kabhi maroge”

anushka_choudhary_124, “ये मत किया करो भाई”

jazzymanagement, “I hope he went to the doctor that didn’t sound right I’m surprise he even got up”

_fwydpotato, “I broke my back…..my back is broken -Mike Tyson”

mukesh____bhakar, “Sorry yar muje to hsi aa rhi h bhai 🤭”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.