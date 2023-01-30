Home

Viral

Man Tries To Run Away From Bull And What Happens Next Is ‘Comedy Of Errors’ | Watch Viral Video

Man Tries To Run Away From Bull And What Happens Next Is ‘Comedy Of Errors’ | Watch Viral Video

A video is going viral depicting the predicament of a man who by chance comes across a bull.

Man Tries To Run Away From Bull But What Happens Next Is ‘Comedy Of Errors’ | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: The very thought of being attacked by an animal is frightening. And if that animal happens to be a full-grown bull then it is a living breathing nightmare because we all know the extent and kind of harm a bull can cause as a lot of cases have been reported where bulls gored their victims to death.

A video is going viral depicting the predicament of a man who by chance comes across a bull. The man stops so as not to agitate the huge bovine and starts taking small slow strides to get away from the animal and after sensing a safe distance, runs away. But the most amusing part of the whole story is that the bull also gets frightened by the man’s sudden sprint and runs away in the opposite direction.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Cuando se encuentran dos feos pic.twitter.com/U0gdIOdnCR — Profesor Caos (@ProfesorCaos5) January 27, 2023

This is one of the moments when you can’t tell who scared whom. Whatever, it is always wise not to hassle or disturb these magnificent muscular beings.