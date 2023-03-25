Home

Man Tries To Cross Rail Crossing On Red Light, Lucky To Survive In One Piece: Watch

The train is one vehicle that is best to be avoided when the barriers are down, i.e., no person or vehicle should go beyond the designated line for their own safety.

Viral Video: We have shared so many videos about road safety and following traffic rules and laws to convey the message of safe roads for everyone. But apart from the roads and highways, there is one place where people, whether in their cars, on two-wheelers, or pedestrians just don’t care about the red light and just go ahead. That place is the rail signal. The train is one vehicle that is best to be avoided when the barriers are down, i.e., no person or vehicle should go beyond the designated line for their own safety. But sadly, there are many who just don’t care and till the last moment try to cross over to the other side.

This video shows one such instance of stupidity. It shows a rail crossing with barriers down at both ends, which means that a train is on its way and the vehicular traffic should stop. Still, two people on two-wheelers cross the track while the third one is about to do the same. As soon as he reaches the track, the train arrives at a very high speed and his two-wheeler is thrown away from the train by the strong gush of wind created by the mass and speed of the train. The man survives by a few millimeters.

The video is shared on Twitter by How Did You Get Out Alive ? @whatcouIdGwrong.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

pic.twitter.com/vPq76tEuuW — How Did You Get Out Alive ? (@whatcouIdGwrong) March 9, 2023

The way he gets up and rides to the other side belies the fact that he just escaped a certain death. Maybe that is the norm for him. But it is never advised nor encouraged because an iota of a moment is enough to make difference between life and death and luck may never favour under these circumstances.

