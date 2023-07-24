Home

Viral

Man Fat-Shames Woman For Occupying More Space On A Plane, Internet reacts

Man Fat-Shames Woman For Occupying More Space On A Plane, Internet reacts

Viral Post: A man tried to shame a woman on Twitter, but it backfired (to an extent) when netizens started responding in her support.

Man shares pic of woman in flight and tries to fat-shame her. | Photo: Twitter @ElijahSchaffer

Social media platforms are being defamed for body-shaming celebrities. It is a brutal truth that some people enjoy body-shaming others or cracking jokes on their appearance to appear funny in front of others, and this has unfortunately become a habit that is not at all accepted by society.

Trending Now

In a recent incident, a man tried to shame a woman on Twitter, but it backfired (to an extent) when netizens started responding in her support.

You may like to read

“You got to get into your assigned middle seat and see this, what do you do/say?” Schaffer wrote.

Check The Post Here:

You got to get into your assigned middle seat and see this, what do you do/say? pic.twitter.com/BZ3PcOPo6h — E (@ElijahSchaffer) July 16, 2023

The post received a plethora of reactions. One of the Twitter users recalled where she had got a seat next to “someone so big on a 17-hour flight”. However, it turned out to be one of the nicest flight experiences.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“The last time I sat next to someone this big was on a 17-hour flight. In economy class. His name was Angel and he apologised to me for taking up so much space, offered to let me use him as a pillow should I fall asleep (I did, he was comfy), and kept me company with stories about the animal rescue that he was involved with and his young daughter. A genuinely kind and jovial person. It ended up being one of the nicest flight experiences I’ve ever had,” she commented.

“It’s a minor inconvenience for me. I take my seat and don’t give it another thought. She is keenly aware and likely embarrassed. She doesn’t need me making it worse and because I was raised to be a decent human being I won’t,” a Twitter user commented.

“Somebody who spills over into the other seat actually has to buy two seats because they’re taking up two seats. You request to be reseated or compensated and put on another flight,” another user stated.

“I’m going to be as nice as possible but I’m screaming inside lol,” a Twitter user stated.

“This did happen to me once. I went to the stewardess. Didn’t make a big deal. Politely said I didn’t want to embarrass the lady but it was virtually impossible to sit next to her. I was put in first class. Never know why people are traveling. Perhaps she’d lost a loved one,” said another.

“This is a great response. Putting this woman on blast is a bad move,” said another.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES