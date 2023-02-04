Top Recommended Stories
Man Tries To Slide Down Railing, Lands Down One Floor Below As Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong | Shocking Video Goes Viral
The video shows a man getting onto a railing and trying to slide down instead of taking the stairs.
Viral Video: Usually, on any given day, we go about the routine as required by our work and personal life. This also includes other chores and errands that come our way unexpectedly. Also, we on our own try to break the monotonous cycle by indulging in a little bit of fun and mirth like sharing a joke with our colleagues and family or exchanging a healthy banter with them. it is all a part of good clean fun that everybody around enjoys without anyone getting offended or hurt. But sometimes things can go very bad for either the person trying some prank or joke or others.
Also Read:
- Viral Video: Little Boy Wins Heart in India With His Killer Moves on Shah Rukh Khan's 'Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Bandh - WATCH
- Viral Video: Kareena Kapoor's Lookalike Asmita Grooves to 'Nagada Nagada,' Internet Says 'Bebo 2.0' - Watch
- Viral Video: Dog Impresses Netizens With Its Exceptional Balancing Skills - Watch
One such incident has been captured by the camera and it is going viral. The video shows a man getting onto a railing and trying to slide down instead of taking the stairs. He is unable to maintain balance and rolls over the railing and drops down to the floor below.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
— Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) February 3, 2023
It seems that he was hurt very badly. Yet again, this drives home the point to not indulging in stunts that could prove to be disastrous.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.