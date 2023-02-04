Home

Viral

Man Tries To Slide Down Railing, Lands Down One Floor Below As Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong | Shocking Video Goes Viral

Man Tries To Slide Down Railing, Lands Down One Floor Below As Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong | Shocking Video Goes Viral

The video shows a man getting onto a railing and trying to slide down instead of taking the stairs.

Man Tries To Slide Down Railing, Lands Down One Floor Below As Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong | Shocking Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: Usually, on any given day, we go about the routine as required by our work and personal life. This also includes other chores and errands that come our way unexpectedly. Also, we on our own try to break the monotonous cycle by indulging in a little bit of fun and mirth like sharing a joke with our colleagues and family or exchanging a healthy banter with them. it is all a part of good clean fun that everybody around enjoys without anyone getting offended or hurt. But sometimes things can go very bad for either the person trying some prank or joke or others.

One such incident has been captured by the camera and it is going viral. The video shows a man getting onto a railing and trying to slide down instead of taking the stairs. He is unable to maintain balance and rolls over the railing and drops down to the floor below.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

It seems that he was hurt very badly. Yet again, this drives home the point to not indulging in stunts that could prove to be disastrous.