Man Walks On ‘Most Dangerous Bridge’ In Pakistan; Watch Terrifying Video

In a bone-chilling video, a man bravely walked across one of the most dangerous bridges in Pakistan. The structure, known as the Passu Bridge, is located above the Hunza River.

People who love to travel often chase thrills that may seem dangerous to others. From climbing inside frozen waterfalls, coming close to sharks, or even sleeping in a hammock on top of mountains, people often share videos of their daring feats that leave netizens dumbfounded. One such bone-chilling video has grabbed attention. The viral clip shows a man bravely stepping into one of the most dangerous bridges in Pakistan- the Passu or the Hussaini Hanging Bridge. The Passu suspension bridge is considered the longest bridge in Gilgit Baltistan. Beneath the crack filled wooden bridge planks, flows the treacherous Hunza River, adding to the challenges of crossing it.

The Terrifying Video

A travel blogger named Zee dropped the video a few days ago. Since being shared on social media, it has garnered over 7,00,000 views. The video features the Passu Bridge in Northern Pakistan which has wooden planks with visible cracks and ropes on the sides to help maintain balance. The caption read, “Passu bridge located in Hunza, Pakistan. Locals use it to cross to the village located on the other side.” Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zee (@zeeteevee_)

Instagram Users React:

Netizens could not hold back from commenting on this dangerous yet spellbinding view in the clip. Some planned to visit this dangerous bridge while others expressed awe at mesmerizing scenery.

An individual wrote, “Wow, it’s incredibly beautiful! I would like to visit here with a few of my friends.” “The location is so mesmerising,” another Instagram user praised. One person said, “Omg so beautiful but dangerous to cross.” A comment read, “They should stop using it for fun and adventure, it’s so unsafe.” “It’s indeed dangerous and this bridge swings because of extreme winds,” an account cautioned.

Another Viral Video:

Prior to this, Zee had dropped a video of travelling on a ‘dangerous road in Pakistan’. Sharing his jeep ride with his fans he captioned the video, “Fairy Meadows, Pakistan. This jeep ride is a 2-hour journey on the edge of a cliff. Most sections don’t have room for 2 cars. The drivers often need to reverse to let other jeeps pass by.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zee (@zeeteevee_)

What do you think about this adventure? Would you dare to replicate it?

