Home

Viral

Man Watching Girl In Shorts Dancing Gets Terrifying Look From His Woman: Watch

Man Watching Girl In Shorts Dancing Gets Terrifying Look From His Woman: Watch

A couple is sitting in a public place and a girl in shorts is performing a dance and interestingly her eyes are in the direction of the man.

When together, the man and the woman are immersed in moments of intimacy and would never like to be bothered by anyone.

Couples like to hang around at their favourite places to have a good quality time together and spend some quality time together with themselves. Sometimes they go out with their friends to some hip and happening place where they can talk about their lives and other things and share each other’s life events. When together, the man and the woman are immersed in moments of intimacy and would never like to be bothered by anyone. But it is not a given that something like that would not happen.

This is what the video we are sharing with you shows. A couple is sitting in a public place and a girl in shorts is performing a dance and interestingly her eyes are in the direction of the man. The camera pans towards the couple. The man is just looking at the girl while his woman, who is sitting behind her, is giving her one of the most dangerous stares.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by The Best @Figensport with the caption, “The eye of the Tiger”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The eye of the Tiger pic.twitter.com/G8WpuM4M4l — The Best (@Figensport) April 22, 2023

That was hilarious and scary at the same time.

It has got several reactions. Sharing a few with you.

Just Keep Rockin.. @ClintHampton6: Ha ha ha

Jan Svet – XX – No DMs @njal_svend: He was a nice guy

KALEEM @kaleeem90s: Haha 😆

Yogesh Chandel @Y0GESHCHANDEL: Then he was found dead. RIP 🙂

Tara₿it  @Navohiky: 😱😁

AngelV @AngelosVou: 😂😂

@ThisIsTheWay @ClovisBruin: 🤣🤣🤣

bob bushie @bobbushie45: sleeping in the dog house tonight mate 🙃

aroc725 @aroc725: Lol

Gavin Likes Doritos @GrouchBurner21: There’s a lot of nonverbal communication on here 😆

Abo Fawaz @Fraih1011: Haha

Samer ghattas @Samerghattas8: 😂😂😂😂😂

WishtobeaSubbyBoy🥺 @GiveupGiveInNOW: “I think she is slightly controlling/jealous… just a bit.”

Umair @cfactory92: RIP Brother 😂🤣

Shamel @EnaloukaShamel: He will sleep on sofa tonight 😂😂

Juan Manuel @JuanMan12467894: 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Yuvraj @Yuvi_A7: Police is still locating his body…..

Adrian Harper Jr @ahj1968: Lol

PhoenixDOWN_USA @Twanzy21: Run dude!

James R Burns @JamesRBurns2: When doing the washing up may not be enough

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.