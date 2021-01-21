New Delhi: In a rare incident of burglary, a man dressed in a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit broke into a jewellery showroom in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji on late Wednesday night and looted ornaments worth Rs 13 crore. The man was later nabbed and identified as Shekh Noor, who worked in the area as an electrician. Also Read - Woman Police Constable Sweeps Road to Remove Broken Glass pieces, Video Goes Viral

The entire incident of the loot was recorded in the store's CCTV camera. The footage showed that the robber entered the shop around 9.40 pm and exited it at 3.50 am with the jewellery. The accused reportedly entered the shop after jumping from an adjacent building using a rope.

After the incident came to light, the manager of the three-storeyed Anjani Jewellers store informed Kalkaji police about the burglary and showed the footage of the thief wearing a PPE kit. The jewellery store is situated in Kalkaji's Block H and is guarded by armed men. Soon, Delhi Police officials visited the store and recorded statement of all the employees and security guards. A forensic team was also called to the spot to get fingerprints.

According to a report, police said that the accused first entered a flat by breaking the lock and then he reached the terrace from where he crossed the roof of three buildings.

The police have now arrested the accused and claimed to have recovered 25 kg of gold from his possession.

According to a TOI report, Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) R P Meena said the showroom owner was yet to tell the cops the exact worth of the stolen items. A case has been registered at Kalkaji police station, he added.