At a time when India reels under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and wearing a mask in public spaces and closed areas has been made a mandatory rule across the country, a video of a Baba (saint) wearing a natural mask is making rounds on the internet. The video was posted on the social media platform Twitter, by an IPS official named Rupin Sharma. He posted the video with the caption, “Not sure this MASK WILL HELP. Still, NECESSITY is the mother of JUGAAD” Also Read - Viral Video: Watch How This Clever Goat Opened a Lock With its Mouth and Released its Friends from a Cage

Watch the video here: Also Read - Viral Video: Hospital Staff Sings 'Namo Namo Ji Shankara' from Sushant Singh Rajput's Film for COVID Patients | Watch

In the video, the Baba can be seen wearing saffron-colored clothes and standing on a roadside pavement, and that is when the man shooting the video approaches him and asks, “Baba, how did you make the mask?”. To this, the Baba replied that Neem leaves are a very crucial medicine for any kind of illness and are known for being an age-old cure. The Baba further said that he is 72-years-old and made the mask with tulsi and neem leaves. He also added that it is much more effective than the usual surgical or cloth masks that people are normally using. The Baba was spotted at the bus stand of Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district.

The video has managed to garner over 500 views and several comments so far. Users posted comments like, “Natural Mask”, “Mask and Medicine”, “Ayurved sarvottam”, etc.