Viral Video: Man Wears Toy Shoes, Shorts on Fingers to Perform Amazing Dance Moves

Viral Video: The man’s hand dances in three distinct avatars in the video, with one even sporting a big moustache.

The fingers perform break dance moves and even replicate Michael Jackson's iconic steps. | Photo: Instagram @creativeyert

The Video Has Gone Viral Like A Wildfire: If someone wants to find something amazing, they can search for it on the internet, as it is filled with stunning videos showcasing people’s talent. From funny animal videos to pranksters, the internet offers a wide variety of content.

However, the internet isn’t solely about funny or peculiar videos. People also use it to showcase their incredible talents to the world. One such viral video has been making rounds on the internet, leaving netizens in awe. We guarantee that this remarkable performance will brighten your day and bring a smile to your face.

In the viral video, a man showcases his talent by wearing toy shoes and different attires with accessories on his fingers to create an astonishing finger dance. Throughout three clips, the man mesmerises the audience with finger movements that resemble a person dancing on stage. His fingers perform break dance moves and even replicate Michael Jackson’s iconic steps.

Watch The Amazing Finger Dance Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by creativeyert (@creativeyert)

The man’s hand dances in three distinct avatars in the video, with one even sporting a big moustache. It’s not just the finger dance that captivates viewers, it’s also how the man incorporates various clothing and accessories during the performance, which has stolen the hearts of netizens.

The clip was shared on Instagram by the page Creativeyert with the caption, “creativeyert Rate all from 1-10! Best?”

Since being shared the clip has accumulated thousands of views and likes. Instagram users praised the artist for his amazing talent and filled the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“10/10 • too good,” an Instagram user commented.

“I have to hand it to you you have your finger’s on the dance moves Moon walk and the bling and shades makes this a winner around of applause,” the second user wrote.

“so great,” commented the third.

“great – but the laugh is annoying,” said another.

