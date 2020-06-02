Coimbatore: The desperation to reach home during the lockdown has led many people across the country to take risks and one of them is a 30-year-old bakery worker, who was stranded in Coimbatore. Also Read - Serial Underwear Thief From Singapore Breaches Lockdown & Steals Women's Lingerie, Arrested

With no other avenue to reach his home, Prasanth who works at a bakery in Coimbatore, stole Suresh Kumar's bike parked nearby his workshop on May 18. He later took his wife and two children and drove around 200 km to his hometown in Mayiladuthurai.

Realising that his bike is stolen, Suresh lodged a complaint at Sulur Police station but police officials told him that they would begin the investigation post lockdown. Taking matters into his own hands, Kumar collected footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area and noticed a man taking away his motorcycle

Meanwhile, upon reaching his home, Prasanth came to know that the bike’s owner is investigating about it and tracing his identity.

So, in order to avoid any kind of legal trouble, he returned the motorcycle back to the owner via courier, using the details he found on the bike’s Registration Certificate.

This Sunday, Suresh Kumar, received a call from a courier office, saying that his bike was ready to be delivered to his house, according to a report from The News Minute.

The motorbike was finally returned to the owner 15 days after it was stolen. Given that his bike was returned to him in good condition, Suresh decided to not take any legal action against Prashant.