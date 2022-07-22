Trending News: A Frenchman who has tattoos all over his body and transformed himself into a ‘Black Alien’ is now complaining about not being able to find a job anywhere. The man, Anthony Loffredo, says that he is finding it difficult to make a living as people are judging him based on how he looks.Also Read - Viral Video: Delhiite Finds Dead Lizard in Food at Diggin Cafe in Chanakyapuri. Watch

Anthony, who calls himself 'Black Alien, is covered with dark tattoos including his eyeballs. Apart from that, he has also had extreme body modifications, such as splitting his tongue to give it a forked appearance, to resemble more like a fictionalised version of aliens that are depicted in pop culture. He also had his two fingers amputated to make his left hand resemble a claw.

Anthony started experimenting with his looks at the age of 27. He has managed to garner 1.2 million Instagram followers. But despite having a massive following on social media, Anthony in real life is facing a lot of stigma because of how "strange" he looks.

He recently opened up about the difficulties in the Club 113 podcast. Independent news outlet’s Indy100 quoted him saying, “I can’t find a job, there’s lots of negative stuff. It could be positive because you feel better, but you have to know there’s also a dark side.”

‘People look at me and run’

He also talked about the people’s reactions when he encounters them on the streets and at times how it becomes difficult to deal with them. He is aware that people are terrified of him, so while crossing streets or if there are people around, he simply walks aside. He says people at him and run away.

It’s a fight every day, because every day you find new people who don’t understand, who want to judge. It’s life, not everyone understands everything. Like me, I don’t understand lots of things about lots of people. You can’t judge someone, no one knows what’s inside someone’s head, why they’re doing that, you need to talk with this person,” Loffredo said.

He asserted that he is just a normal guy who wants to be treated like a normal person.

“I’m a normal guy, I work, I have a family… I like being looked at like a normal guy with a job, with a family, who has a friend, girlfriend, all of that. That’s what makes me normal,” Anthony said.