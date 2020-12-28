Ratan Tata, one of India’s most loved and successful businessmen has turned 83 today. Not just his business acumen and ethics, Tata Sons’ Chairman Emeritus is also known for his philanthropic attitude. Also Read - 'Not the Time to Pull Each Other Down': Ratan Tata Speaks Against Online Hate, Appeals For Kindness & Empathy

Born in 1937 in Surat, Gujurat, he started his career with Tata Group in 1962 at the age of 25 and later went to Harvard Business School to complete his studies. In 1991, he became the fifth chairman of Tata Group after JRD Tata and took the company to new heights during his tenure. The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons served as the chairman of the company for over two decades and retired in 2012.

Known for his community work and business, Tata was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. Much of Tata group’s earnings goes towards charities which is why despite having such a large business empire, Ratan Tata’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 billion. In April 2020, he announced a massive Rs 500 crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic raging around the world.

Wishing him on his birthday, one user wrote, ”To the man who taught many valuable lessons, He donates over 65% of wealth to various charitable Trusts. Anyone can be billionaire, But One needs to be a Good person like him many happy returns of the day to Sir Ratan Tata.”

Here’s how others netizens poured their wishes:

A person with nerves of steel and heart like a rose. I wish Ratan tata Ji a very Happy Birthday. We as a nation are grateful for your contribution and inspiring us time and again.#RatanTata #RoleModel #Inspiration pic.twitter.com/d2tKRbwtIQ — Harshavardhan Muppavarapu (@vardhan08) December 28, 2020

Being young is a privilege being attractive a genetic gift being cool that is all you @RNTata2000 happy birthday sir will you many many happy return of the day @RNTata2000 sir pic.twitter.com/Ctm93TJZBd — Ram Rahate (@RamRahate2) December 28, 2020

One of the finest business tycoons, who has taught us many valuable lessons of life & have inspired millions with his actions. pic.twitter.com/FN8tGAHtro — shyam sunder (@theshyamsunder1) December 28, 2020

Wish you very happy birthday Sir. Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhusan awardee Shri @RNTata2000 Sir.

Stay healthy and stay safe.#RatanTata pic.twitter.com/IgvAlwljus — vinay kant chaurasia (@vinaykantchaur1) December 28, 2020

Happy birthday# Sir @RNTata2000 # Kohinoor of INDIA # Man with a golden heart ❤️ # True inspiration to many young entrepreneurs# True patriotic 🇮🇳 # May you live long# 👑 pic.twitter.com/hgXffH7mMr — Ratnadeep Fulzele (@RatnadeepFulze1) December 28, 2020

Our country has got a great businessman like you. It is a matter of great pride that you are a hero in our eyes. I pray for your long life.🙏 Happy Birthday Sir 🎉🎂💐#RatanTata pic.twitter.com/C3Rxtf3HYM — Sagar_Awlak (@awlak_sagar) December 28, 2020

To the man who taught many valuable lessons, He donates over 65% of wealth to various charitable Trusts.Anyone can be billionaire,But One needs to be a Good person like him many happy returns of the day to Sir Ratan Tata 🎂💐🙏

#RatanTata @RNTata2000 #happybirthdayratantatasir pic.twitter.com/DGeGf3lZl2 — gs_prakash (@g_surya001) December 28, 2020

SIMPLICITY marching towards glory..!On the tune of corporate ETHICS.

Wishing you happiest birthday sir 💐💐 @RNTata2000 pic.twitter.com/PZEfkeoB6y — Swadesh Kumar Singh (@swadesh8163) December 28, 2020

Birthday greetings to Sir Ratan Tata the man with ethics.

Tatas legacy have contributed a lot for Indian industrial sector we need more such legacies. ⁦@RNTata2000⁩ #RatanTata pic.twitter.com/xtvB70oJSv — Kunal Chaudhary (@Kunalchaudharyy) December 28, 2020

During the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Ratan Tata set a perfect example of generosity and leadership and stood all alone outside the Taj hotel and supervised the activities to help the victims. He showcased his humane gesture by personally visiting the families of all the 80 employees who were killed or injured.

Here’s wishing the legend a Happy Birthday!