Man With One Leg Shows Amazing Determination, Lifts Weight Successfully | Watch Viral Video

These kinds of people and their extraordinary acts tell us that if we decide on achieving something then nobody can stop us from doing so.

Viral Video: A few days back, we shared a viral video with you that showed a young woman with one leg (perhaps due to amputation) inside a gymnasium or a sports training centre, standing in front of a barbell with two weight plates on each side. She not only lifts up the weight up to the chin but after a few attempts, she lifts the bar to the highest.

Now, we are sharing a similar video with you here. It shows a young man inside a gymnasium or a training facility. He is also trying to lift the barbell with two weight plates on each side. He tries, lifts it up to his chin, and after a few moments he gathers his balance and lifts the bar to the highest.

The video is shared on Twitter by Solo para Curiosos @Solocuriosos_1 with the caption, “Venciendo obstáculos un ejemplo a seguir (Overcoming obstacles an example to follow), translated from Spanish.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Venciendo obstáculos un ejemplo a seguir. pic.twitter.com/MMUHIYvPy5 — Solo para Curiosos (@Solocuriosos_1) March 6, 2023

These kinds of people and their extraordinary acts tell us that if we decide on achieving something then nobody can stop us from doing so. What we need are fierce determination and iron will.

Also, by sharing these stories with one another we can spread the message of motivation, encouragement, and a positive attitude. There are so many stories that tell us how someone overcame the most difficult obstacles to triumph in the end. As it is said in popular parlance, when the chips are down, that is the best time to test the character, mettle, and mindset of a person.

