Man wrestles with huge snake as it tries to enter his house in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut; watch video

How many of us would go near a huge snake, let alone wrestle with and fight it to stop it from entering our house? Not many would show the courage to actually grapple with the reptile. One man, however, showed nerves as he fought a big python from slithering into his house. The incident reportedly took place on Friday in Hasanpur Kadim village in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where a massive python slithered through a village road and made its way straight towards a house, leaving people startled.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/man-wrestles-huge-snake-tries-to-enter-his-house-uttar-pradeshs-meerut-watch-video-python-saanp-ka-video-reptile-hasanpur-kadim-village-viral-video-hastinapur-wildlife-sanctuary-8502482/ Copy

(Images: Videograbs/X)

New Delhi: How many of us would go near a huge snake, let alone wrestle with and fight it to stop it from entering our house? Not many would show the courage to actually grapple with the reptile. One man, however, showed nerves as he fought a big python from slithering into his house. The incident reportedly took place on Friday in Hasanpur Kadim village in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where a massive python slithered through a village road and made its way straight towards a house, leaving people startled.

The python was initially spotted in the nearby fields before moving towards the residential area where a man caught it and stopped it from entering the property. The incident has been caught on video and is going viral.

Watch The Video Here

इतना बड़ा सांप पहले देखा था? मेरठ के किठौर इलाके में सड़क के बीच एक विशाल अजगर दिखाई देने से हड़कंप मच गया. अजगर रेंगते हुए एक घर के दरवाजे तक पहुंच गया और अंदर घुसने की कोशिश करने लगा. लोगों की भीड़ जुट गई और सड़क पर आवाजाही भी प्रभावित हुई. सूचना मिलने पर वन विभाग की टीम मौके… pic.twitter.com/HMs5ApDLf7 — zingabad (@zingabad) August 14, 2026

In the video, the man is holding the snake while another man with a sack is waiting to get the reptile into it. A crowd soon gathered at the site as passersby and residents stopped to watch the python, with many making videos of the scene from their phones, while others appeared alarmed by the snake’s enormous size. The gathering also disrupted traffic on the road.

The Forest Department was called before the villagers eventually managed to corner the python and prevent it from entering the house. A team of forest officials soon arrived at the spot and began the rescue operation. After considerable effort, the officials and villagers successfully captured the snake and moved it away from the residential area, say reports, adding that the snake was released into the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary area, allowing it to return to its natural and more suitable habitat.