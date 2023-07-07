Home

‘Oops Moment’: Manager Watches ‘Lust Stories 2’ During Online Meet And Accidentally…

Viral Video:Recently, a woman shared a hilarious post on Twitter about how her friend's manager forgot during an online meeting that he was sharing his screen with others, and his team got to know what he was watching.

The man was caught watching the recently released film Lust Stories 2 on Netflix. | Photo: @aneetta_joby

Covid-19 has introduced most of us to the Work From Home culture and hours-long online meetings. Some people embrace this culture to work from the comfort of their homes, while others say a big NO to it. But sometimes these online meetings also create embarrassing moments, and the internet is filled with incidents where an employee’s father unknowingly walks in wearing undergarments or someone’s pet cat covers the screen during the meeting.

The manager was caught watching the recently released Lust Stories 2 on the popular OTT platform Netflix. The embarrassing yet hilarious incident was shared on Twitter by Aneetta Joby on Thursday, along with a screenshot of the online meeting.

During the meeting, the manager forgot that he was sharing his screen with his teammates, who saw what he was watching on Netflix. The post shows a screengrab of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma from their story in the anthology visible on the screen.

“My manager forgot that he is sharing his screen, and now we caught him watching Lust Stories 2 during a MEETING,” Joby wrote. In another tweet, however, she mentioned that it was her friend’s manager.

Since being shared, the Twitter post has been viewed by over 4.91 lakh Twitteratis and received thousands of likes. Users find the post hilarious and have filled the comments section with funny remarks, while some felt sorry for the poor manager.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Now you’re in Red zone as you shared the whole internal screens to public including your Manager,” a Twitter user commented.

“You can share Netflix on gmeet ??? How did I try everything but gmeet,” the second user said.

“BTW season 1 was far better than season 2, Maybe expectations bahut high set Kar diya tha,” the third person said.

“Lust so high that you forget to see your screen is being shared. I guess now apple will have to add another led next to webcam indicating screen sharing,” another said.

