Manager borrows lakhs from team, goes missing on ’emergency leave’, HR calls it ‘personal matter’; Internet says ‘go legal’

The Reddit post has drawn strong reactions, with many users urging the employees to act together rather than treat the issue as a private dispute.

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Manager borrows lakhs from team, goes missing on 'emergency leave', HR calls it 'personal matter'; Internet says 'go legal' (Image: AI/Representational)

A Hyderabad-based IT employee has sought advice on Reddit after claiming that his manager borrowed money from around 10 employees and has not repaid the amount despite making several promises. According to the employee, the manager owes nearly Rs. 4 lakh to members of the team. The manager has reportedly stopped answering calls and messages and has been on what he described as “emergency leave” for the past week.

The employee said he personally gave the manager Rs. 2 lakh through his credit card around two months ago. The manager had allegedly promised to return the money within three days.

However, the employee said he received only Rs. 50,000 and is still waiting for the remaining Rs. 1.5 lakh. He claimed that the unpaid amount has resulted in growing credit card interest, adding to his financial pressure.

The employee shared his experience on Reddit, asking users for advice on how to recover the money.

Manager allegedly borrowed money from other employees

The employee claimed that he was not the only person who had lent money to the manager. According to his post, the manager also borrowed money from nine other team members, taking the total amount owed to the group to nearly Rs. 4 lakh.

The employee alleged that the manager repeatedly gave different dates for returning the money but failed to meet any of them.

He said the manager initially promised to repay the money within three days but later gave four or five different repayment dates, none of which were followed.

HR reportedly refuses to intervene

The employees also approached their company’s HR department for help, according to the Reddit post.

The employee claimed that HR refused to get involved, saying that the transactions were personal matters between the employees and their manager.

He further alleged that HR told them that it did not find any wrongdoing by the manager and considered the situation a result of the employees’ own judgement.

The employee said the situation has become particularly urgent for him because he used his credit card to lend the money and is now paying interest on the outstanding amount.

The manager’s current whereabouts and response to the allegations are not known. The claims made in the Reddit post have not been independently verified.

How the social media reacted

The Reddit post has drawn strong reactions, with many users urging the employees to act together rather than treat the issue as a private dispute.

Several commenters focused on the manager’s position of authority, arguing that the fact that he allegedly borrowed money from multiple subordinates makes the matter more serious than a normal personal loan dispute. Others advised the employees to keep all transaction records and messages and escalate the issue beyond the immediate HR team.

“Better to loop in all others and engage HRs manager , managers manager as well. Even though it was a personal transaction, the person was in a position of authority and influenced you and others. If they still do nothing, tell them that you wish to file a civil suit.”

“Hello, I am an Advocate practicing in Delhi High Court. I have so many cases like this and I know what kind of mentality such people have after taking anyone’s hard earned money. You can immediately move Legal notice against your manager. You can contact me if you wish to know how and what notice you should move or if you have any other query, please feel free to contact.”