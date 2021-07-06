New Delhi: Hours after picture of crowded Manali streets went viral on social media on Monday, the government took to Twitter to share a message of caution for tourists. Amid fears of an impending third Covid wave, the government appealed to people to ensure social distancing rules amid the pandemic. Also Read - From No Hospital Beds to No Hotel Rooms: Twitterati Mocks Tourists Thronging Manali As Fear of 3rd Wave Looms Large

In a tweet, government’s Twitter account called #IndiaFightsCorona shared the viral picture and wrote, ”#Manali can wait, But Virus won’t. Ensure that you maintain 2 gaj doori in order to keep yourself & others around you safe. Be responsible, stay protected!”

“Slight relaxation in lockdown, and you all went to…mountains! The crowd in hotels today can lead to an increase in the crowd in hospitals tomorrow!” it added.

Soon after Himachal Pradesh relaxed Covid norms for tourists, travel-starved people thronged the popular hill stations, leading to traffic jams, packed parking lots and shortage of hotel rooms. Concerned citizens on Twitter slammed the tourists, and expressed disappointment over social distancing and safety as pictures of huge crowds seen in Manali went viral.

Many cautioned that the ‘no hotel beds’ situation may soon turn into a “no hospital bed” situation, reminding of the deadly second wave of Covid that devastated the country in April-May.

One user wrote, ”Pics from #Manali, where beds are running out in hotels. If we go on like this, soon there will be another episode of “No beds in Hospital” will hit the reality soon! I know it’s hard not to go out and all, but people this pandemic is a real nightmare. Please be responsible.”

As #Manali trends, hotels running out of beds. Do we soon want to hear "Hospital running out of beds" again? Haven't we learned any lesson? #COVID19 #3rdWave pic.twitter.com/vMXVgwX6zn — Dr. Somdutta Singh (@som_tweether) July 5, 2021

#3rdWave #Manali

I didn't sleep for nights finding oxygen, beds and Remdesivir for people in the second wave. It is all worth nothing if we haven't learnt a lesson. pic.twitter.com/ZG2S14EDF7 — Harshil padada (@harshilpadada) July 5, 2021

Everybody is searching for hotel like they searched for hospital bed at the second wave … 😝 people are really so careless , They are giving an open invitation to the corona virus🦠 afterall there is govt to blame for their situation #manali #DeltaVariant #3rdWave pic.twitter.com/7fviRPaMWu — Hridan Chowdhury (@its_me_Hridan) July 5, 2021