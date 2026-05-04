Home

Viral

Meant for tourists, Manali charging station turns into dumping ground | Viral video

Meant for tourists, Manali charging station turns into dumping ground | Viral video

A video has been making rounds on social media garbage is seen on the newly installed charging points. Internet users have some strong opinions against those disregarding 'civic sense'

Changing points in Manali were seen getting destroyed by garbage. Image Credit: @theskindoctor13/X

A video of a newly created charging point turning into a dumping ground has surfaced on social media, leading to users reacting strongly against it. In scenic town of Manali in Himachal Pradesh, the government installed a public phone charging station for tourists with the idea charge their mobile phones with ease. However, it quickly became a trash dumping site.

A video shared online by X user The Skin Doctor, shows garbage thrown in the place. The video was shared with the caption, “A govt can build systems, bins, cleaners, penalties, but it cannot track millions of individual actions in real time. Cleanliness is a daily, personal act; without basic public discipline, even the best infra fails.”

A govt can build systems, bins, cleaners, penalties, but it cannot track millions of individual actions in real time. Cleanliness is a daily, personal act; without basic public discipline, even the best infra fails. Take Manali. A public phone charging station was installed for… pic.twitter.com/Lu9CpittuN — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 3, 2026

The caption further read, “If citizens don’t comply at the point of action, no amount of post-cleaning can keep up. Economically, enforcement has limits: costs rise linearly, while careless behavior scales exponentially. It’s like a hospital, doctors can treat disease, but if patients doesn’t care about hygiene, no system can keep them healthy.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: ‘Reel’ stunt sparks anger: Man rips train seat on camera, internet users tag Indian Railways | Viral

“The only guaranteed fix is danda and heavy fines. But in a democracy, issues with low electoral payoff rarely get that kind of sustained priority,” it further said.

Internet reactions

Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, “And then intellectuals crib that India is an under developed country! Cleanliness is purely a personal act & there is a zero civic sense and basic habits! Such beautiful places have been completely ruined! And then we compare look at Indian Himalayas and look at Europe alps!”

Meanwhile, another wrote, “I personally feel that whenever the context is of Indian people, it’s a ‘no civic-sense zone’. So, it’s well understood that it will be all filth and cringe!” Another wrote, “These are just simple basic etiquette, but it feels like people just don’t want to follow them. It’s all casual attitude, zero civic sense or no sense of responsibility. Honestly, I think if strict rules and hefty fines were put in place, we might start to see some real change.”

Also Read: India’s daredevils create history by unfurling massive national flag underwater in Andaman and Nicobar

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.