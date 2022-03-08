Puri: Renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created a sand sculpture dedicated for women on the eve of International Women’s Day in Odisha’s Puri.Also Read - International Women's Day 2022: Google Doodle Honours Homemakers, Working Women With Animated Slideshow

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year.

Based on the theme of "Break the Bias", Sahoo and his teammates designed a 15-feet-wide sculpture, using 15 tonnes of sand and finished it in seven hours.

He said, “Women are not lagging in any field. The women of today’s generation have proved themselves across different fields.”