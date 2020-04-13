Mangaluru: Well, lockdowns can be really hard, especially for students who miss out on meeting with their friends, as schools and colleges remain closed. However, one such instance turned particularly bizarre after a teenage got so bored that he decided to smuggle his friend into his apartment in a suitcase. Also Read - Rethink Your Travel Plans: Airfares to Shoot up Post Lockdown to Ensure 'Social Distancing'

The incident happened on Sunday in an apartment complex located on Arya Samaj Road in Mangaluru, where the teenage student packed his friend into a huge suitcase and decided to sneak him in. He resorted to the bizarre attempt, after being frustrated at the apartment association denying permission to any outsider into the complex in view of the coronavirus scare.

However, his plan turned futile as the occupants in the complex grew suspicious about some movement inside the huge suitcase as he was dragging it in. They demanded that the suitcase be opened and were shocked out of their wits when they saw his friend emerge out of it.

Immediately, the residents called up the police, who came and took both of them to the station. Later, the parents of both the students were summoned to the station.

As per Deccan Herald, the teenager, who is from an affluent family, had been residing alone in the flat and had wanted his friend to stay with him until the end of the lockdown period.

(With PTI inputs)