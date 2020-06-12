Laibi Oinam volunteered to drop the recoverd patient, who had returned from Kolkata, and drove for eight long hours during the intervening night of May 31 and June 1 here to reach the destination in a village in the far flung hill district.

The chief minister handed over cash award of Rs 1,10,000 to Oinam, the release said.

Glad to honour and hand over a cash reward of Rs.1,10,000 to Smt Laibi Oinam, a auto driver from Pangei who took the trouble to take the discharged girl from JNIMS covering 8 hours journey to Kamjong on midnight of May 31. She truly exemplifies hard work and “service above self.” pic.twitter.com/oFwgcx0Kyz — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 11, 2020

The award was sponsored by some entrepreneurs of the state and by Manipuri expatriates as an appreciation of Oinam’s humane act and service.

Oinam, who is a mother of two sons, is the sole breadwinner of her family.

A documentary film based on her life entitled ‘Auto Driver’ had won many accolades including best social issue film in the non-feature category at the 63rd National Film Awards in 2015 and Best Short Documentary in the Audience Choice category at the 2017 Women’s Voices Now Film Festival.