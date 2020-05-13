The lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic has seen a large number of people getting stranded at many places other than their own states. With the easing of travel to different parts of the country, there will be an exodus of citizens heading back to their own homes. And as the COVID-19 is still very much in the air, precautions have to be taken to ensure that those who arrive back do not bring it along with them and spread it to others. Also Read - Tribal Families in Jharkhand Earn Livelihood by Collecting, Selling Leaves to Forest Department

Many states have been preparing for such an occurrence and have set up quarantine centres where these people will be set up once they arrive. The Northeastern states too have been doing the same, but one state that has gone a step further is Manipur. In Manipur, the villagers have all come together to build 80 bamboo huts to be used as quarantine centres for those returning from outside the state.

As per Union Minister of State (Ind Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region, Dr Jitendra Singh, each hut is fitted with a bed, separate toilet, gas table, water supply, electricity and charging socket.

#Northeast shows the way.

Kudos #Manipur and CM Sh @NBirenSingh .

Tungjoy Village Authority have set up 80 huts for Quarantine for their villagers who are going to come from outside the State.Each hut fitted with bed,separate toilet,gas table,water supply and charging socket. pic.twitter.com/oReVSitRrj — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 12, 2020

It was revealed that the villagers all came together and built the thatched bamboo huts in Senapati district’s Tungjoy village, about 115-km from state capital, Imphal, without any financial assistance from the government. District administration officials also said that essential commodities have been stocked in nearby huts.

Thousands of stranded people are returning to Manipur mostly by buses and small vehicles. Since it is mandatory to keep the people in quarantine after their return to the state, all the 60 assembly segments have opened at least one quarantine centre.