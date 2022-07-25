New Delhi: Needless to say, we all have a love-hate relationship with cab drivers. It’s quite frustrating when you book a cab and the driver cancels the ride after you have been waiting for a while. In a similar experience, a woman in Delhi texted her cab driver to find out whether he is coming or not, because it was raining outside. However, she was left amused after reading his reply. Ria Kasliwal shared a screenshot of a conversation with her Uber driver on Twitter, which has left netizens in splits. When she told him that she has to go to Green Park, the driver hilariously replied, “Iss mausam mein (In this weather).” Ria then asked him , “Aa rahe hain kya Sir?” And the driver had a rather relatable reply to that!Also Read - Amazon, Uber Offer Ride Upgrades For Prime Members In India

“So, this happened as it poured in Delhi yesterday! Lol,” she captioned her post.

Here’s the tweet:

So, this happened as it poured in Delhi yesterday! Lol pic.twitter.com/QrAZEq3e0Y — Ria Kasliwal (@RiaKasliwal) July 21, 2022

The tweet has gone viral, amusing internet users who found the cab driver’s reply too funny. Shared on July 21, this post has above 7,399 likes on it s far. One user wrote, “He is a whole entire mood!” Another said, “Uber people livin’ the life.” A third user commented, “This reminds me of those Pakistani Uber chats”. A fourth wrote, “Delhi really be wild. Someone read my flight baggage tag and said hi to me on Instagram.”