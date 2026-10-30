‘Look at the birds’: Manoj Tiwari takes a dip then sips Yamuna water before making big clean-up claim ahead of Chhath; WATCH

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has claimed that nearly 30 km of the Yamuna in Delhi has been cleaned ahead of Chhath Puja. However, pollution data continues to raise questions about the river's water quality.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/manoj-tiwari-takes-a-dip-then-sips-yamuna-water-before-making-big-clean-up-claim-ahead-of-chhath-watch-viral-video-yamuna-cleaning-8540698/ Copy

'Look at the birds': Manoj Tiwari takes a dip then sips Yamuna water before making big clean-up claim ahead of Chhath; WATCH (PTI image)

Ahead of Chhath Puja, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has made a big claim about the Yamuna in Delhi. He said nearly 30 km of the river has been cleaned and urged people to celebrate the festival near natural water bodies. During his visit to the river on Thursday, Tiwari pointed to birds spotted near the water and said they reflected signs of improvement. He also praised PM Narendra Modi, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Water Minister Parvesh Verma for the cleaning efforts.

Tiwari clarified that he was not claiming that the entire 58-km stretch of the Yamuna in Delhi had been cleaned. Instead, he said that work had covered almost 30 km of the river. “We aim to give a clean Yamuna to the people of Delhi,” he said, adding that the government had made progress through its efforts over the past one-and-a-half years.

Tiwari took a dip in the river at Sonia Vihar ghat on and said, “These birds would not have come here if the river wasn’t clean,” he asserted, adding that “there might be crocodile in water here but crocodiles come only in clean water”.

WATCH VIDEO

केजरीवाल जी और राहुल गांधी जी, यह रील नहीं, हकीकत है। यह दिल्ली की ही यमुना जी हैं। आज मैंने यहाँ स्नान भी किया और आचमन भी किया। केजरीवाल जी राहुल गांधी जी आप कब आ रहे हो डुबकी लगाने? @ArvindKejriwal @RahulGandhi https://t.co/cjrvQNUCqN — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) October 29, 2026

Tiwari urges people to celebrate Chhath near natural water bodies

With Chhath Puja approaching, Tiwari appealed to devotees to visit rivers and lakes for the festival. He said the main message of Chhath was connected to water conservation and keeping natural water sources clean.

He also urged residents to build permanent ghats and ponds instead of digging temporary pits in parks and filling them with water for a few days. According to him, permanent arrangements would help conserve water and provide better facilities for future celebrations.

The BJP MP also said the government was planning further work, including dredging, to improve the river’s depth and make navigation easier.

AAP hits back

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the stretch of the Yamuna between Palla and Wazirabad had historically been comparatively clean. He also claimed that the water in this stretch was cleaner during the AAP government’s tenure, citing Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) reports.

“These BJP leaders know nothing about Delhi. It is well known that the 26-km stretch of the Yamuna from Palla to Wazirabad has always been comparatively clean. It was cleaner during the AAP government, even according to DPCC reports,” Bharadwaj wrote on X.

Bharadwaj challenged Tiwari and Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma to drink water at Kalindi Kunj ghat, near the Okhla barrage, where the river faces severe pollution.

“I invite Manoj Tiwari and Water Minister Parvesh Verma to drink water at Kalindi Kunj ghat near the Okhla barrage. Last year too, they ran away from the challenge,” he said.

What do pollution reports say about the Yamuna?

While Tiwari has claimed that a major part of the river has become cleaner, pollution data shows that several stretches of the Yamuna continue to face water-quality problems.

A report based on Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) monitoring data for September 2026 found that the river was relatively cleaner when it entered Delhi at Palla. However, pollution levels increased as it flowed through the city.

The report showed that the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) level rose from 2 mg/l at Palla to 30 mg/l near the Inter-State Bus Terminal Bridge. High levels of faecal coliform, which indicate contamination from human and animal waste, were also recorded at several monitoring points.

These findings suggest that the river still faces major pollution challenges, despite the ongoing cleaning work.

Delhi government announces projects worth thousands of crores

The Delhi government has also announced several projects aimed at improving the city’s sewage and water infrastructure.

On October 23, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched or laid the foundation stones for 43 Delhi Jal Board projects worth around Rs 8,941 crore. These projects include new sewage treatment plants, upgrades to existing facilities, sewer lines and pumping stations.

The main aim is to improve sewage treatment and prevent untreated wastewater from flowing into the Yamuna.

Yamuna pollution remains a political issue

The condition of the Yamuna has been a major point of political debate in Delhi. Tiwari also referred to criticism from former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but said his visit was intended to highlight the cleaning work rather than target political opponents.

The AAP has questioned the BJP’s claims about the river’s condition. The disagreement comes at a time when the Yamuna’s pollution levels are again under focus ahead of Chhath Puja, when thousands of devotees gather near water bodies to offer prayers to the Sun.