Home

Viral

Man’s ‘CallMe Kelvin’ Underwear Is Viral On Internet, Netizens Asks ‘Sarojini…’

Man’s ‘CallMe Kelvin’ Underwear Is Viral On Internet, Netizens Asks ‘Sarojini…’

A viral image is making rounds on the internet, featuring a man wearing blue underwear that's supposed to be Calvin Klein but reads "CallMe Kelvin."

Man’s 'CallMe Kelvin' Underwear Is Viral On Internet, Netizens Asks ‘Sarojini…’

Viral Underwear: Indians, especially the youth, have a strong affinity for brands and often prefer trendy clothing from specific brands. However, the clothing lines of top brands are typically expensive and can be challenging for many to afford. Seizing this opportunity, small manufacturers have begun selling imitation versions of these brands at more affordable prices, sometimes altering their names to avoid legal issues. However, these alterations can occasionally result in embarrassment for buyers. In a similar vein, an image of a man and his underwear has gone viral on the internet, spreading rapidly like wildfire.

Trending Now

The image features a man and his blue underwear that’s supposed to be Calvin Klein but reads “CallMe Kelvin.” The image of the man instantly gone viral on the internet leaving netizens in split.

You may like to read

Watch The Post Here

Ye kaun si brand aa gyi😂 pic.twitter.com/kzRzzlXY7W — introverthuyaar (@introvertkidddd) November 1, 2023



This picture was shared on X by a user named @introvertkidddd, featuring the man in a blue T-shirt with low waist pants, revealing the label of his ‘branded’ underwear. Since being share the picture has accumulated thousands of views and numerous comments. It also prompted users to express their thoughts in the comments section.

Here are some interesting comments

One user asked, “Sarojini Sai Liya”

“7-8th copy h,” the second user said.

A third user adopted a sarcastic tone, asking, “It’s his way of introducing himself?”

The fourth comment in this amusing thread read, “Call me ke bad mobile number likha hota to mja ata.”

However, the situation was not amusing to everyone. Some individuals criticized the act of taking these pictures without the man’s consent. One person raised a valid point by asking, “Would you have the same reaction if I did something similar to a woman, taking photos of her underwear without her consent?”

Another question was, “Could someone take a photo of your bra strap like this and make it into a joke here?” A third person expressed their disapproval, saying, “This is unacceptable behaviour, taking photos of people’s undergarments.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.