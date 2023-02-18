Home

Man’s ‘Jugaad’ To Carry 8 People On 2-Wheeler Earns Huge Applause: Viral Video

One video shows a man riding a two-wheeler with at least six others, maybe seven other people riding along.

Viral Video: There is something very special about us Indians, we get the job done no matter how difficult and trying it could be. If there is any problem or shortcoming with any work, we know how to fix it with limited means, in fact, with lack of means too. In the lexicon, it is called hacks, in our desi language, it is the good old ‘jugaad’. Irrespective of conforming to the norms and following a set pattern, these jugaads serve the purpose and are much more reliable.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arvind Singh Lodhi Thakur (@a.s.arvind_)

This is really a good hack, oops, I mean, jugaad.

And of course, it has attracted comments from users. Sharing a few.

Basti ka hasti ka karigari❤️🔥

ये इंडिया है भाई यहां तो कारीगरों कि कमी नही है😂😂👏

Mi karigar ko pure 1 carod deta hou😂

India ke bahar nhi jana chahie😂

India me karigaro ki Kami thodi he 🤣🤣🤣🤣

India Me Talent Ki Kami Nahin Hai

Sala pura pribar hi bitha liya😂😂😂

