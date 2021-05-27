Bhubaneswar: A video of a man’s hilarious response to a news reporter when he was asked why he stepped out of home amid the Cyclone Yass in Odisha, has left netizens in splits. The video, a news clipping of Naxatra News, has not only gone viral but also being widely shared on various social media platforms. Also Read - Video of Young Girl Brutally Tortured Goes Viral, Assam Police Releases Images of Wanted Culprits

In the viral video clip one can see that while covering the cyclonic storm in Odisha, the reporter of Naxatra News spotted the man on a road and asked him, "Tez hawa chal rahi hai. Toofan aane wala hai, toh aap ghar se kyun nikle hain (There are strong winds and the cyclone is about to make landfall, then why did you step out of home?"

Watch the video here:

Such a kind hearted man. Doing so much for the humanity. Respect. pic.twitter.com/SCB1zhA5SQ — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) May 26, 2021

To this, the man’s response was just hilarious and has left viewers laughing out loud. So here’s what the man said, “Arre aap toh nikle hain na. Aap nikle hain, isliye hum nikle (You have stepped out as well. I stepped out because you did).” To this, the reporter said, “Humlog toh khabar dikha rahe hain na (We are covering news).” What the man replied next made his response even more hilarious. He said, “Hum nahi nikle, toh aap kisko dikhayenge (Whom will you feature if we don’t step out)?”

The video was posted by a police officer on his Twitter handle with the caption, “Such a kind hearted man. Doing so much for the humanity.” Ever since he posted the video, it has been viewed over 87,000 times so far and was retweeted nearly 1000 times and many users have also posted their thoughts in the comments section. While one user commented, “They both compliment each other. This joint is responsible for the product we are blessed to watch”, another wrote, “Swag hi alag hai bhai ka”. Meanwhile, a third user even wrote, “I want to send him some dark chocolates”.

Cyclone ‘Yaas’ wreaked havoc in the beach towns in north Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal, as it hit the coast on Wednesday (May 26) morning with wind speeds of 130-140 kmph, inundating low-lying areas amid a storm surge.