Bengaluru Flat With Rs 25 Lakh Security Deposit? The Internet Is Not Amused

A person posted a screenshot listing a 4 BHK property in Bengaluru for a staggering rent of Rs 2.5 lakh per month. The security deposit for the property was Rs 25 lakh.

The post has sparked extensive discussions on social media. (Representative Image)

Bengaluru, often called the Silicon Valley of India, has become a popular city for job seekers and professionals due to great opportunities. However, a big problem has arisen – the cost of living and rent has skyrocketed, causing nightmares for residents. One such instance that caught people’s attention on Twitter was when Tejaswi Shrivastava shared a shocking listing on the No Broker app. It was a spacious four-BHK flat in the posh HSR Layout area, but the rent was an astonishing Rs 2,50,000 per month, with a whopping security deposit of Rs 25 lakh, leaving many stunned.

Viral Post Of Rent In Bengaluru

The unaffordable housing situation has driven some people to sarcasm, jokingly suggesting they’d have to “Apply for Kidney Donation” to afford the deposit.

How Users Reacted

The incident sparked extensive discussions on social media about the unaffordable rental rates and landlords’ rigid requirements, likening the difficulty of securing a rental to cracking a job interview. Many people shared their stories of rent struggles. One user commented, “Our landlord broke the news a few weeks back that moving forward our rent would be 80k (2x the previous). And now we are struggling to find a decent home with sane rent amounts.”

Our landlord broke the news few weeks back that moving forward our rent would be 80k (2x the previous). And now we are struggling to find a decent home with sane rent amounts. #Bengaluru #koramangla #hsrlayout #bangaloreRents — Nischal Masand (@nischal_masand) July 28, 2023

Another person humorously wrote, “Might have forgotten putting a dot before the last two zeros,” to which Tejaswi replied, “That’s the only sane explanation possible ;-).” In the meantime.

Might have forgotten putting a dot before last two zeros — Pratyush Gouda (@gouda_pratyush) July 28, 2023

One individual shared a screenshot of Magic Bricks website of a flat with similar price.

An account compared the security deposit to prices in Mumbai.

It’s a huge flat in a ‘posh’ society. I have seen rents such as this at Mumbai Worli seaface , juhu beach area etc.

Didn’t know HSR layout was such a posh area — Sundar Krishnamachari (@Tksrajan) July 29, 2023

Not just Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi are also in the list of expensive cities and make rounds on social media for high rents. These cities have become very expensive because the rent and overall cost of living keep going up. Mumbai remains the most expensive city in India, and people living there have to deal with big financial problems.

Mumbai- Most Expensive City In India

According to Mercer’s 2022 Cost of Living Survey, Mumbai has firmly secured its status as India’s most expensive city, topping the list in terms of both accommodation and overall living expenses. The city has also gained recognition among the top 40 costliest cities in Asia, highlighting the significant financial challenges its residents encounter.

