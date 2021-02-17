Mumbai: Miss India runner-up Manya Singh, who recently shot to fame for her inspiring success story, was on Tuesday felicitated at her alma mater, the Thakur College of Science and Commerce in Mumbai. However, what’s special is the fact that instead of arriving in some fancy car, Manya’s father rode her to the college in an autorickshaw. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old beauty queen looked ravishing dressed in a black dazzling outfit, sporting her shimmering crown and sashay. Not only that, her proud father Omprakash Singh, also led a special rally of 18 autorickshaws for the one kilometer stretch as part of the celebrations. Manya entered the ceremony proudly holding both her parent’s hands. Also Read - Manya Singh-Daughter of a Rickshaw Driver Who Spent Nights Without Food or Sleep | Here's Her Inspiring Story

"Today when I was driving the auto, there was this uncontrollable happiness. I was trying hard not to cry. I remembered how I would sometimes drop her at her college. Today, I was taking her with the crown on her head. I feel I've got my life's worth of happiness," Omprakash, an autorickshaw driver, told PTI in an interview.

When she arrived at the college, she was greeted with chants of "we are proud of you Manya" from students and peers. In a symbolic gesture, Manya also made her parents wear her Miss India crown to thank them for all their sacrifices.She further touched her mother's feet for blessings and also wiped off happy tears that rolled down from her proud father's cheeks. "I am fortunate to have a daughter like Manya. She struggled hard, day and night, to achieve her dream. We stood by her and gave it our all. Back then, it did look out of reach. But she did it. Now, I hope all parents encourage their daughters to touch the sky. Please support your daughters, so that they continue to dream," her mother Manorama said after the rally.

In an recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Manya said that she would buy her parents home. “Now, I finally have the chance to give my parents everything; I’m going to start by buying them a home. They’ve supported me relentlessly. Papa believed in a 14-year-old’s frivolous dream of making it big in the city. He believed in me…& that’s why,today,a rickshaw driver’s daughter is standing with a crown on her head,” Manya said.

Not many know, but Manya’s journey to the coveted pageant was riddled with hardships and many sleepless nights. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar, Manya is the daughter of a rickshaw driver, who had quite a difficult childhood owing to financial and societal constraints.

In an Instagram post, the Miss India Runner-up revealed how she spent nights without food or sleep or having to walk miles just to save a few rupees. She yearned for books and clothes that were hand-me-downs, but luck, she says, was never in her favour. The situation was so bad said that her parents had to mortgage all the jewellery they had to pay her exam fee. She also shared that she ran away from her house at the early age of 14 and stayed in Kandivali, Mumbai. She did her studies in the day and did a part-time job at Pizza Hut.