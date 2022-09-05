Donald Trump and Mark Zuckerberg: Donald Trump, the former President of the USA was trolled heavily after he claimed that Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta CEO, came over to the White House for dinner last week. In a video being shared on social media, Donald Trump can be seen and heard saying, “The weirdo…kissed my a** all night…’Sir, you’re number one on Facebook. I’d like to congratulate you’,” Trump said on Saturday after which Twitter users pointed out that Donald Trump left the White House after his tenure as the 45th POTUS ended in January 2021 and that he’s suspended from Facebook.Also Read - Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai, Twitter Says 'My Dil Goes Hmmm... Hmmm...'

Watch the video here

Donald Trump thinks that Mark Zuckerberg came to see him at the White House last week. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/dDm8UDm0NQ — That Gay Guy Candle Co. (@gayguycandleco) September 4, 2022

Notably, the FBI had conducted a raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8 on the charges related to a probe of whether the former president had taken classified records from his White House tenure to his Florida residence.