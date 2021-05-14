New Delhi: Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a picture of his two pet goats on the social media platform. It wasn’t just the two animals but also their names caught the attention of netizens. Interestingly, Zuckerberg has named the two of the animals as– Max and Bitcoin. Soon after he shared the post, it caught the attention of not just the Twitter users but also Bitcoin investors who took the move as an endorsement of the cryptocurrency. Also Read - Heartbreaking: Woman Who Made People Smile With 'Love You Zindagi' Video Dies of Covid; 'Life is So Unfair', Says Sonu Sood

At this time of the digital transaction, cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin dogecoins have become so much popular and most talked-about things on social media ever since Tesla chief Elon Musk endorsed it. Also Read - Swara Bhaskar Becomes Latest Target of Memes After She Calls Israel 'Apartheid State'

These two goats in the picture looked cute while chilling and laying on the hay. More interestingly, the post in just less than a day, garnered over 1 million likes and over 200 thousand comments. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Amit Kumar's Shocking Revelation For Judges And Makers, Says Was 'Told to Praise Everyone'

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10112954515374141&set=a.529237706231&type=3

As soon as the post was shared, people started pouring in their funny reactions on the platform. The picture went viral and was even being shared on Twitter. One user wrote, “Now you just need a dog named Dogecoin,” while another one wrote, “Can you sell me the ‘bitcoin’?”

In Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg reveals he has named his goat ‘Bitcoin’. Ultimate top signal? pic.twitter.com/NH9WDq4UN5 — Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) May 10, 2021

I knew Mark Zuckerberg would become a #Bitcoin-er when he hired David Marcus from PayPal to run @Facebook’s crypto business. It’s been a long and winding road, but welcome to #Bitcoin. Great job Zuck and David. Excited for what comes next. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) May 11, 2021

Or he’s calling us (bitcoin maxis) jackasses lol. Either way Bitcoin doesn’t need Zuck. Zuck needs bitcoin. — Timothy S. Kim (@timothy_skim) May 11, 2021

Is Mark Zuckerberg telling us he is a bitcoin maximalist with the names of his goats? 👀 pic.twitter.com/GKlMdqdeXJ — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) May 10, 2021

While some cryptocurrency enthusiasts concluded that Zuckerberg is endorsing Bitcoin, many others thought he is hinting at launching his own digital currency.