New Delhi: The instances of tech giant CEOs trying their hands on combat sports like Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) are becoming rapidly common these days. Recently, Mark Zuckerberg was caught on camera throwing kicks and punches ahead of a fight. The Meta CEO on Saturday posted a video of him sweating out with one of his training partners, Khai Wu, commonly known as “The Shadow” ahead of his debut on UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Fight Pass. UFC is an American subscription-based video streaming service on combat sports action.Also Read - Arshdeep Singh Catch Row: BJP Leader Lodges Police Complaint Against Mohd Zubair For ‘Defaming’ Sikh Community

“One of my training partners, Khai Wu, is making his UFC Fight Pass debut tonight. Go get it Khai and looking forward to a great fight!” Zuckerberg captioned the video he shared on Instagram. Also Read - Instagram Takes Down PornHub's Official Account

WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)



Zuckerberg has recently revealed on an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” that he became passionate about mixed martial arts (MMA) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Shatrughan Sinha Releases Series of Tweets in Favour of KRK After His Arrest in Sexual Harassment Case: 'Victim of Conspiracy...'

“I basically collected a bunch of recommendations, ran them by a bunch of people that I know,” Zuckerberg said. “I ended up training with this guy Dave Camarillo, (of) Gorilla Jiu Jitsu. He’s awesome, super nice guy. I feel like I’m learning a ton.

“The crazy thing is I don’t know. It really is the best sport. The question isn’t, ‘How did I get into it?’ It’s, ‘How did I not know about it until just now?’ From the very first session that I did, like five minutes in, I was like, ‘Where has this been my whole life?’ All right. My mom made me do three varsity sports and my life took a wrong turn when I chose to do fencing competitively instead of wrestling in high school or something.”