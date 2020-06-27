Ever since Yoga guru Baba Ramdev launched Coronil Kit that he claimed is a ‘100% cure for COVID-19’, netizens have enjoyed a thorough meme fest on social media sites as AYUSH ministry cried foul. While AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik said that the firm should have got final approval from the Centre before advertising the medicine in the market, there was also an outrage on Patanjali failing to complete the requisite procedures for Coronil. Also Read - Ganga Ram Hospital's OPD Services to Resume Soon? Check Here Date And Time

The Yoga guru’s firm also juggled charges by the Uttarakhand government which issued a notice to Patanjali for launching a drug claiming to be a cure for coronavirus when it had only applied for an immunity booster against cough and fever. Giving enough content to trolls, Ramdev found himself at the butt of all jokes recently on social media. Also Read - This is How Families Can 'Dance Away' Their COVID-19 Blues Amidst Pandemic And Lockdown

A hilarious video currently breaking the Internet, shows a man walking up to a Patanjali store to ask for Coronil while enquiring whether it is authentic. Vinu Joseph’s video takes a cheeky dig at some people’s obsession with cow as the shopkeeper in the video tells the customer, the names of all the cows it has been tested on. When the customer is taken aback, the shopkeeper gets angry and asks whether cows are not humans. The evidently scared customer retreats, saying that he would instead have a paracetamol as the shopkeeper tries to convince him back assuring, “Marr gaye toh full refund (In case of death, there will be a full refund on having Coronil).” Also Read - Mohammed Shami Trains in Unique Fashion During COVID-19, Sprints With His Per Dog | WATCH VIDEO

Check out the viral video here:

The troll video grabbed over a lakh views on Instagram and even on Facebook. Patanjali Ayurved launched ‘Coronil tablet and Swasari vati’ medicines claiming they can cure the highly contagious disease within seven days.