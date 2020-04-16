Two married nurses who have been constantly fighting the battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic were captured looking at each other’s eyes after a long and stressful surgery. The photo has been breaking the Internet. Both Ben Cayer, 46, and Mindy Brock, 38 were captured by a co-worker as they were looking into each other’s eyes. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: 72 South Delhi Families Under Quarantine as Pizza Delivery Boy Tests Positive

According to Cayer, the photo is a symbol of hope as well as love.

Talking about how the photo has gone viral on the Internet and is all over social media, Brock said, "Everybody's talking about the photo,' Cayer said. It strikes a chord 'because we're all going through the same thing right now and it's a symbol of hope and love."

“What’s important is that we stick together, we work together, and we always support each other. And not just Ben and I, but the human race right now,” Brock added.

The adorable couple, who hail from Florida, share a home, a profession and, now, they also share a mission which revolves around shouldering the high-risk duty of placing breathing tubes in surgery patients, knowing that any one of them or more could be coronavirus positive which may increase their chance of getting infected as well. However, their photo and the message is being loved by one and all the the picture has gone viral on social media.

Talking about how did they make up their minds before making the tough decision, Cayer said they didn’t think twice about volunteering for Tampa General Hospital’s new “airway team.”